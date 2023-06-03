Video PROVES far-left crime policy is DESTROYING American cities

Glenn Beck





June 2, 2023





Recently posted video Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia provides a SHOCKING view of some of America’s most crime-ridden cities. In fact, homelessness, drug abuse, and more have become so out-of-hand, that even the bluest of Americans are taking a stand. In this clip, Glenn plays video of Oakland, California residents standing up to city officials for not doing anything to stop the crimes. Glenn explains that these videos PROVE the far-left’s policy on crime is destroying U.S. cities and that so many Americans are living in fear as a result of it all…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7DoxEV8Sv4



