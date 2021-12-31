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AMMACH2012 Lectures Dave Hodrien introduces Chantelle Sabrina Pyper
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
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68 views • December 31, 2021
Chantelle Sabrina Pyper is one of the most abducted experiencers in the UK, and here she is introduced by AMMACH Cofounder Dave Hodrien, in the first lectures given by the project in Sept 2012.
Dave is head of BUFOG, the Birmingham UFO Group.
These are 'Lectures reloaded' as all were deleted by YouTube's wipe out of 25 years work from Miles Johnston of The Bases Project in July 2021.
Keywords
ufoetabductionabducteelecturesammachthe-bases-projectjoanne-summerscalesdave-hodrienchantelle-pyper
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