Million Maskless March & Mask Burning - Ft Lauderdale 4/10/2021

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(READ: Numbers In The New CDC Report DESTROY The Case For Mask Mandates: ).
https://nationalfile.com/numbers-in-the-new-cdc-report-destroy-the-case-for-mask-mandates/
“You are invited to the Million Maskless March and Mask Burning, Saturday April 10, 2021 at 3pm at the Corner of A1A and Las Olas in Ft Lauderdale!,” writes protest organizer Chris Nelson, who has organized viral flash mobs at chain stores that re-popularized Twisted Sister’s protest anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”
“April 10 marks one year of mask tyranny in Broward County and we will mark that date with a celebration of freedom! It will feature recognition and prizes for those who have faithfully endured this last year, addresses from local leaders and activists and most importantly (and fun) a mask burning! The mask burning is in full cooperation with local law enforcement and will be done in a safe and controlled manner.