Man with disgusting dietary habits HOSPITALIZED by VAXX poison injections 💉💉💉

Postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) is an abnormal increase in heart rate that occurs after sitting up or standing. Some typical symptoms include dizziness and fainting. It's sometimes known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.





Study: Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome after mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9308031/





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





