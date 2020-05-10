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Dr. Buttar Warning To All! HR 6666 To Remove Your Children If You Are Suspected To Have Covid19
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43 views • May 10, 2020
The Corrupt Swamp continues to get scarier and scarier, as now they have passed an idea to remove your family if police suspect that you are infected...PLEASE SHARE WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW...WE CAN NOT LET THEM GET AWAY WITH THIS...GET MAD NOW!
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