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AMAZING ANCIENT ROCKS FOUND IN SCOTLAND -S.N.Strutt
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20 views • November 18, 2019
IN THE SCOTTISH MOUNTAINS NOVEMBER 12 2019 EXAMINING ANCIENT ROCK FORMATIONS WHICH APPEAR TO BE CYCLOPEAN OR AS THOSEIN OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD SUCH AS PERU AND LEBANON: SEE MY WEBISTE: ANCIENT RUINS: http://www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk/443196894
LINK TO ALL MY VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sns777
LINK TO ALL MY VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sns777
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