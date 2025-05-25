Ian Collins BLASTS Starmer’s WHO Pandemic Lockdown Sign-Up | ‘Because They Did Well In The Last One’

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GL5ee65GqZw

Talk’s Ian Collins is joined by Will Jones, editor at The Daily Sceptic, to discuss reports that Keir Starmer has signed an international pandemic treaty that gives the World Health Organisation (WHO) the power to recommend lockdowns during potential future outbreaks. Will says, “The World Health Organisation really did itself no favours during Covid-19.”



