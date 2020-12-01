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Fate of America part two
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72 views • December 01, 2020
Was the nation of America and several other empires such as Britain, Russia, Germany, France, and the final world empire( UN ), fortold in the Bible? Is this pandemic, Marxist rioters, unjust draconian laws, and tension between Israel & it's Muslim neighbors, part of a century old plan by powerful people to usher in Lucifer? Find out!
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