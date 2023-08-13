Create New Account
THOTH's PROPHECY read from the Hermetic Texts by Graham Hancock
Graham Hancock is a British author who specializes in theories involving ancient civilizations, Earth changes, stone monuments or megaliths, altered states of consciousness, ancient myths, and astronomical or astrological data from the past. He has become recognized as an unconventional thinker who raises controversial questions about humanity’s past. Learn more at https://grahamhancock.com/

Huge thank you to Lubomir Arsov for creating the extraordinary animation from 2-6 minutes of the video. Please watch his original work In Shadow - Modern Odyssey - Short Film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800SVeiS5I
Special thank you to The Angry Hippie for the inspiration for this video. Check out their channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMWx2YgH38DEJFjxyY3vnPQ
Background music: Arrival of the Birds by Cinematic Orchestra

Original reading from Graham Hancock https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4Kou9TGdi8&t=122s

