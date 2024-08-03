The Book of Daniel - Chapter 9c4

"And He shall confirm the New Covenant with many for one week"

Friday Crucifixion vs. Wednesday Crucifixion

The Sign of Jonah, 3 days and 3 nights in the heart of the earth

The Sabbath Resurrection, "I am the Sabbath"

The blood bearing witness on Earth

Ron Wyatt and the Ark of the Covenant

The State of Israel's Red Heifer and 3rd Temple counterfeits