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Biden Crime Family Why Hunter’s Secrets Are REALLY About Joe
High Hopes
High Hopes
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174 views • May 26, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Almost every week, new incriminating evidence is mined from Hunter’s wild laptop. And the proof is mounting that President Biden is lying about his knowledge of his family’s crooked deal-making. Everyone knows Hunter Biden is a seriously degenerate guy. Anyone who has handled his infamous laptop needs a tetanus shot. The salacious stuff on the laptop is sad and pathetic for sure, but that stuff is NOT what is most relevant to the United States. Glenn exposes how the laptop is REALLY about Joe Biden, his abuse of power as vice president, and his ongoing denials now as president. Now that the 2020 election has passed and their man is in office, the mainstream media have suddenly decided to admit Hunter’s laptop is not Russian disinformation after all. No one has done more research into the Biden family corruption than journalist and best-selling author Peter Schweizer. He has researched the depths of Hunter’s laptop and found more than racy photos. “These aren’t HUNTER’S business deals,” Peter says, “they benefit the WHOLE family.” And he has the emails to prove it. But the mainstream media still insist President Biden is as pure as his thinning white hair in all of this. As Glenn reveals tonight, he is not. But will anyone in the Biden family see jail time? Americans are fed up with two sets of rules – one for regular citizens and one for the ruling elites.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3tTZ0rgtBw
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current eventscrimejoe bidenbidenhunter bidenglenn beckabuse of powerlaptoppeter schweizer
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