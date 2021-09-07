FOIA Reveals That Fauci Lied...Rand Vindicated?

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As Covid authoritarianism continues, breakthroughs of truth, courage and peaceful resistance abound. A FOIA request has revealed that Fauci lied about funding gain-of-function research. Massive resistance around the world against "vaccine passports" continues on. But there is also plenty of absurdity as the UK vaccines minister said that children could override their parents on getting the vaccines. Don't miss today's Liberty Report!