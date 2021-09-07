© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who is to blame | Solutions | Revolution!
Follow
1
Share
Report
123 views • September 07, 2021
Who really is to blame for the state of the world? Who grants government its power? What are the solutions? How is it the most simple of answers are the most difficult for people to understand and accept? Time for some uncomfortable truths!
Like, share and subscribe, is a choice I leave to you.
Links:
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@EscapingTheMatrix:3
Brand New Tube - https://brandnewtube.com/@EscapingTheMatrix
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/escaping-the-matrix/
Wayback.tube - http://www.wayback.tube/channel/_6129823d4495d
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/shaunoconnor8
Telegram - https://t.me/escapingthematrixofficial
Gab - https://gab.com/EscapingTheMatrixOfficial
Minds - https://www.minds.com/escaping_the_matrix/
3Speak - https://3speak.tv/user/escaping-matrix
Like, share and subscribe, is a choice I leave to you.
Links:
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@EscapingTheMatrix:3
Brand New Tube - https://brandnewtube.com/@EscapingTheMatrix
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/escaping-the-matrix/
Wayback.tube - http://www.wayback.tube/channel/_6129823d4495d
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/shaunoconnor8
Telegram - https://t.me/escapingthematrixofficial
Gab - https://gab.com/EscapingTheMatrixOfficial
Minds - https://www.minds.com/escaping_the_matrix/
3Speak - https://3speak.tv/user/escaping-matrix
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.