Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - China's Great Health (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.26.15)

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Dr Daniels has just returned from China and shares her observations of health practices that lead to longevity. What is longevity ? How many years of your life are you working to pay for health care? Should these years count as years of life lost? Dr Daniels looks at longevity and the cost in years of life. Tune in. Think Happens
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