Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 19





▪️Russian forces again launched massive kamikaze drone and cruise missile strikes on facilities in Ukraine.





The Kanatovo airbase northeast of Kirovohrad was hit.





▪️The coastal town of Kobleve came under fire in the Mykolaiv region.





The AFU units stationed in a hotel complex were hit with a precise strike.





▪️The AFU air defenses were useless in Odesa as well.





Military and fuel infrastructure facilities, as well as ammunition depots in the city and nearby settlements were hit.





▪️The AFU struck an ammunition depot in the Kirovsky district of Crimea.





A large fire broke out at the detonation site. Local residents were temporarily evacuated from neighboring villages.





▪️During fierce fighting in the Svatove sector, the Russian troops managed to extend their control near Karmazynivka.





All subsequent enemy counterattacks were successfully repelled by small arms and artillery fire.





▪️Near Bakhmut, the enemy attacked Russian forces in the vicinity of Dubovo-Vasylivka with armored vehicles.





Despite the numerical superiority, the advancing AFU troops were destroyed in the course of the battle.





▪️To the south, the enemy managed to gain a foothold on the heights near Klishchiivka at the cost of significant losses.





Russian troops are launching counterattacks in an attempt to regain control of lost positions.