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UN Selling Humans Out of Cages? Expand Vido Description
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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https://gab.com/svenvonerick


I am SvenVonErick on X.


I am looking to make a documentary, movie & want to rent out aoartments from $250 per month & slso set up apartment sharing. We also need to start getting together raising crops & farm animals in any pockets of land we can get away with.


It is time to Common Law go after UN & All these NGOs under Bank for International Settlements.


Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA


1 760 740 9324


+1 860 574 0695 Whatsapp & Viber Alp

UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella NGOs selling Humans:


Hello Mr Erickson.


Thank for contacting the social, This is to notify you that your request has been received and will be processed accordingly.


It is a fact that we have a Ukrainian girl in one of our camps by the name Hannah Ivan with Refugee ID Number 7032882


She has been here for years and some months since the war in her home country, our reliable investigation unfortunately confirmed her parent, loved ones are dead and her home destroyed from the war in her country Ukraine.


I must say she is a very admirable girl with a responsible character. No one deserves such horrible pains she has been through, I hope you are a good person who will give her a better life as she is a wonderful, intelligent girl with a beautiful heart


And if you want to come meet her here in the camp you have to get the refugee red card and yellow card which requires little money which is 200 euro and secondly you must provide us your if card which shows your real identity, Let us also know if you still want us to bring her to in your country it’s depends on you.


Kindly respond accordingly.


Francesca Bone


The UNHCR Representation in the Republic of Moldova

Le Roi Business Centre, str. Sfatul Tarii 29, MD-2012 Chisinau, Moldova

Keywords
politicsusconspiracy
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