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Stefan Molyneux's new book 'The Future' - PROLOGUE
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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11 views • June 29, 2022

https://freedomain.locals.com


My new work of speculative fiction is available for subscribers in e-book and audiobook format!


WHAT DOES THE WORLD LOOK LIKE WITH PEACEFUL PARENTING? HOW CAN IT SURVIVE?


Some reviews:


"Holy sh*t 'The Future' was good, I'm recommending it to everyone..."


"'The Future' is fantastic! ...I am looking forward to sharing with my family and friends."


"'The Future" is the best book i have ever listened to 9/10"


"'The Future' is really, really enjoyable! I love your audiobook rendition, and I am very happy to see more chapters come out 🙂. The characters really come alive and I see more and more how this is the peaceful parenting book."


"I exclusively read non-fiction cause I just can't seem to get drawn into stories. But I can already tell I'm hooked on this one. Thanks so much, Stef!"


"Great book! Just finished after binge listening."


"Could not get enough, Stef is a really good writer."


"Very entertaining and intellectually interesting at the same time."


"One of my favourite books I’ve read so far."


"Spellbinding."


"DRO head vs Noble savage is some of the best content I can ever seen. Debates are always more fun when there are real stakes behind them."


"It's also fascinating hearing the concepts from Everyday/Practical Anarchy solidified, while the world today is just a shadow in the past. It fills me with hope and drive to work for that future and, maybe paradoxically, reminds me what a privilege it is to be here, now."

Keywords
scienceevidencephilosophyreasonpeacefulparentingliteraturefiction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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