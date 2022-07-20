Martial Law Red Alert: $5.5 Billion For Cops To Be Militarized, Prepared To Hunt Down Unvaxxed ?

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NSW state Government just approved five and a half billion Australian dollars in new funding for its police forces. Some of what that’s paying for includes more surveillance tech for police officers, Digital ID for the population, and more “integrated connected” police officersMaria Zeee – Stew Peters