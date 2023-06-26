https://gettr.com/post/p2kf3w1d05e

06/22/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield podcast: It is imperative that American citizens support the NFSC because it's the only way we can beat back the CCP. NFSC and Miles Guo are your biggest allies. We want American people to continue to enjoy their American dream while the Chinese people can be emancipated from the slavery. So your fight is our cause. We're all in this together.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/22/2023 妮可做客Stinchfield广播节目：美国公民必须要支持新中国联邦，因为这是唯一反击中共的办法。新中国联邦和郭文贵先生是你们最大的盟友。我们希望美国能够继续享受自己的美国梦，与此同时，中国人民也能从奴役中被解放出来。因此，你们的战斗目标也是我们奋斗的方向，我们同仇敌忾。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





