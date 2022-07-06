Podcast Interview #005 - Power Girl Productions - Independence Day Extravaganza!!

Christina from Power Girl Productions reached out to me on Facebook because she saw that I had created a comprehensive solution to freeing America and all of humanity from the creeping tyranny under which we're all now living. We recorded this powerful conversation on July 1st and it aired on the 4th of July!

We are NOT "independent" and are, in fact, dependent on systems NOW being destroyed BY DESIGN to fully enslave us for good. This interview covers the ONLY truly viable solution for humanity because it FULLY aligns with Natural Law!!

For the full plan and video series, please go to this page on the main Freedom Project 2020 website! https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org/to-free-humanity/







