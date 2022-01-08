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Not A Happy New Year For Biden Looking At His Approval Ratings In 2022
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80 views • January 08, 2022
Kyle Becker from Trending Politics reports, Joe Biden may not know what year it is, but he is presently entering 2022 with the worst approval ratings of his presidency. “President Biden‘s disapproval rating reached a new high in December, according to a new CNBC-Change Research poll,” the Hill reported.
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