"ISAIAH 10:1- THE UNRIGHTEOUS DECREES" - THE JUDGEMENT OF DONALD J. TRUMP

BLOG POST 2019: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/09/03/isaiah-101-the-unrighteous-decree-july-31-2019/





PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#usa #prophecy #trump WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





Today's Word: America is a land of unjust laws and unrighteous decrees, heavy-handed and oppressive towards the widow, orphan, homeless, veteran, infant and foreigner. President Donald Trump in his tenure was a cruel and difficult taskmaster, a man of few regrets and even less respect towards the person of Jesus Christ. Now the Lord Yah remembers the pending judgement against his life and will let it all go to plan. Thus says the Lord.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using purchase protection on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure especially if you sent in the past, please check thw format of your gift on the PP receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOG POST 2019: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/09/03/isaiah-101-the-unrighteous-decree-july-31-2019/









PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:





THE TASKMASTERS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/09/02/the-taskmasters-september-1-2019/

POTUS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/30/potus-june-29-2019/

READY PLAYER ONE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/18/ready-player-one-october-14-2022/





IN QUICK SUCCESSION, PT 3- DEEP STATE https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-3-deep-state-july-16-2019/

EMPTY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/17/empty-august-17-2019/

LITTLE FIRES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/little-fires-november-21-2020/

EZEKIEL 13: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/

MAGA DECEPTION & THE BEAST SYSTEM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/04/maga-deception-the-beast-system-september-29-2022/

IDOLS WILL FALL IN AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=8hXkLpqdIdw

THE DESTRUCTION OF DAGON: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ITqHTYmB_P4





FLEE TO THE MOUNTAINS: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Zfaehyy2g_o



