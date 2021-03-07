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660 New Calgary Interview with Steve Seto and Kevin J Johnston About Wasted Native Coffee
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101 views • March 07, 2021
As you know I sell the most delicious coffee in the history of mankind on my website. Currently, there are five different flavours and one of them happens to be called Wasted Native and the name was the brainchild of an amazing native.
There is a woman running for public office in ward seven in Calgary who has decided to imply that I was responsible for the damage done to native communities in the past.
This is the interview that I had with 660 NEWS and of course, they didn't play any of it on their news report. They are getting sued and I'm going to make sure that I make a huge production of this.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
There is a woman running for public office in ward seven in Calgary who has decided to imply that I was responsible for the damage done to native communities in the past.
This is the interview that I had with 660 NEWS and of course, they didn't play any of it on their news report. They are getting sued and I'm going to make sure that I make a huge production of this.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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