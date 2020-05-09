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Spiritual lessons learned from Covid 19
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3 views • May 09, 2020
Disaster is the mother of opportunity. Covid 19 is no exception. We are learning to support one another and to build community. We’re depending more on personal interaction with each other and with our planet. The air is very noticeably cleaner, and breathing is easier. We’re learning that we cannot depend on the FDA, CDC, NIH, WHO, democrats, republicans, Bill Gates or anyone else to protect us from Covid 19.
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