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So now Abe Lincoln is cancelled? | Reaction
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758 views • December 17, 2020
After this place of learning announced they'd be making some changes after having Honest Abe as their namesake for many years, political activist Brandon Straka and Jennifer Nassour join Newsmax TV's Rob Finnerty to discuss the 'danger' of the attempt to rewrite history.
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