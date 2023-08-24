Create New Account
Kari Lake stresses the importance of rebuilding America’s supply chain | Just the News
94 views
Published 19 hours ago

Kari Lake stresses the importance of rebuilding America’s supply chain.


2022 Gubernatorial Nominee Kari Lake talks about why it’s so important to restore American companies, hire American workers, and be tough on China with tariffs.


Keywords
john solomonkari lakejust the news

