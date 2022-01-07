Kazakhstan Revolution | Descent into Chaos - RT News

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Airport takeover, palace fire & promise of ‘tough’ response: Here’s how Kazakhstan’s unrest escalated. The media pushes the narrative that the uprising is about gas prices. But the undercurrent says the real reason for the overthrow is that the banking system introduced QR codes - requiring a vax passport to access bank accounts. The people rose up, the prime minister has fled the country, the government has collapsed.
Article at:
https://www.rt.com/russia/545234-kazakhstan-crisis-violent-unrest/