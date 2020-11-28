© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Corbett Report - Supporters Of Lockdowns Are Supporters Of Genocide
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • November 28, 2020
Time to DISOBEY.
Where is the fight from our young aged 18+. Conscription is over, surely this is about making the right choice. You have your lives are in front of you. Why can't you stand up and fight this oppression. You owe it to your unborn children. Take the muzzles OFF you look like slaves already. Peacefully, start to DISOBEY
Where is the fight from our young aged 18+. Conscription is over, surely this is about making the right choice. You have your lives are in front of you. Why can't you stand up and fight this oppression. You owe it to your unborn children. Take the muzzles OFF you look like slaves already. Peacefully, start to DISOBEY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.