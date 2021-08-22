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Biden Sending Fed Agents Door To Door To Push Vaccinations Jul 09, 2021
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President Biden has a new plan for getting more people vaccinated, sending government employees door to door. The Administration is pretending that they are doing this to make sure that everyone who wants a vacc can get one, but is that really what they are doing? Or is this about making sure that everyone who doesn't want one, still gets one?
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