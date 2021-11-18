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FULFILLMENT OF PROPHECY: "Vaccines In America" (FDA Approval & What Comes Next)
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701 views • November 18, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
FDA approval has happened as God said, mandates and eventual forced compliance will follow it. The Lord said this is a "social experiment". That means we're watching a live action exercise of something intended to "produce results" for someone, that's what experiments do. You do something and watch the results to see if they go the way you want or not. The only difference is lives are at stake, depopulation will follow this experiment, and the desecration of many "temples" (human bodies) that will be permanently cut off from the Lord. May the words of the Lord wake and warn His people, in Jesus name amen.
FDA approval, fulfillment of prophecy: VACCINES IN AMERICA- Given July 16, 2021
Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzfTZxLNtBM&;t=16s
Also continuing fulfillment of prophecy: SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST- Given Dec.24/25, 2020
Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8wYYexph3U
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
FDA approval has happened as God said, mandates and eventual forced compliance will follow it. The Lord said this is a "social experiment". That means we're watching a live action exercise of something intended to "produce results" for someone, that's what experiments do. You do something and watch the results to see if they go the way you want or not. The only difference is lives are at stake, depopulation will follow this experiment, and the desecration of many "temples" (human bodies) that will be permanently cut off from the Lord. May the words of the Lord wake and warn His people, in Jesus name amen.
FDA approval, fulfillment of prophecy: VACCINES IN AMERICA- Given July 16, 2021
Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzfTZxLNtBM&;t=16s
Also continuing fulfillment of prophecy: SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST- Given Dec.24/25, 2020
Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8wYYexph3U
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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