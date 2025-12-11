Trump wants Maduro's head on a stick - John Kiriakou, former CIA officer

Trump wants Maduro's head on a stick — Kiriakou

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou says Trump rejected Maduro's offer to resign in exchange for amnesty because the US president "wants a scalp."

Kiriakou recalls the Panamanian leader — once a CIA asset — who was later framed as a drug trafficker, kidnapped by US forces, tried in Miami, and died in prison.

"I think that this is probably what the administration wants," Kiriakou stressed.

Adding, from Rybar:

Escalation in the Caribbean Sea📝

About the US interception of an oil tanker, on Dec 10th

Americans once again used military force in the Caribbean Sea: yesterday, the US Coast Guard, together with the FBI and Homeland Security, seized the vessel Skipper, sailing under the Guyanese flag.

The official reason is the use of the tanker for transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran, including — "to support terrorist organizations".

💬 "We just seized a tanker off the coast of Venezuela, a big tanker, a very big one — in fact, the largest ever seized," — Donald Trump noted.

🖍Once again, American actions lead to serious escalation in the region. For White House officials, this is another step towards an economic blockade of Venezuela, significantly complicating the country's oil exports.

🚩On the other hand, this is another demonstration of the US Armed Forces' readiness to use military force against the Maduro administration, clearly aimed at intimidating the Venezuelan leader.

❗️Under the pretext of "combating terrorism", the United States is effectively expanding the objectives of Operation Southern Spear. In fact, this will mark the beginning of a new phase in the confrontation with Venezuela.

And the norms of international law and the opinions of foreign states are not even mentioned for the sake of appearances in Washington, which fits well with the new national security concept.