The murdering of innocent human life can never be normalized, it should never be acceptable under any circumstances, and those who condone and/or directly engage in the murdering of the innocent, need to be judged accordingly. Simply put, abortion is an abomination. The deliberate killing of our cherished little ones will never be healthcare, can never be a right, and will never be justified.
https://rhedi.org/abortion-is-a-safe-topic-here/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TRAINING-THE-NEXT-GENERATION-OF-MURDERERS-e1st9u5
