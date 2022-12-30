Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRAINING THE NEXT GENERATION OF MURDERERS
25 views
channel image
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
Published a day ago |

The murdering of innocent human life can never be normalized, it should never be acceptable under any circumstances, and those who condone and/or directly engage in the murdering of the innocent, need to be judged accordingly. Simply put, abortion is an abomination. The deliberate killing of our cherished little ones will never be healthcare, can never be a right, and will never be justified. 

https://rhedi.org/abortion-is-a-safe-topic-here/


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TRAINING-THE-NEXT-GENERATION-OF-MURDERERS-e1st9u5

Keywords
abortionkillingmurderers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket