Chuck Missler - On America





One of the most frequent questions I get asked as I travel is, where is America in Bible prophecy? In the minds of many, it appears conspicuous in its absence of mention in the end-time scenario. There seems to be a clear depiction of Russia (Magog) and its allies, the Kings of the South (Egypt), the Kings of the East, and, of course, Israel, in the events leading up to Armageddon, etc. But the role of America, a superpower, seems noticeably absent. (This is not a burning issue among audiences in Europe, incidentally!)

Many conjectures spring from this ostensible omission. Some suspect that the United States may be allied with one of the more Biblically visible parties. As one explores each alternative speculation, it appears rather difficult to justify.

Others suspect that America may not be as dominant-for any of several reasons-by the time of the final climaxes. Some observers point to the possibility of a major economic decline, and others suggest a military or terrorist setback.