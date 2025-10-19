Reposting this video from this morning, after about 5 hours because it wouldn't ever show. I have about 6 videos still pending for a while.

Adding:

China has announced it uncovered evidence of a U.S. cyberattack on a government agency.

Beijing’s counterintelligence service stated it has “irrefutable proof” that the U.S. National Security Agency exploited mobile phone vulnerabilities of staff at China’s National Time Service Center to hack their devices and steal confidential data.

According to the ministry, since April 18, 2023, the NSA — Washington’s largest electronic intelligence agency — repeatedly used stolen credentials to breach the center’s computer systems.

These revelations come as Western governments and corporations continue to accuse Chinese hackers of cyberattacks, while Beijing points to Washington as the true global source of digital aggression.