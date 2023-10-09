Alan Dershowitz SLAMS Obama, Harvard for reaction to Hamas, Iran war on Israel

Glenn Beck





Oct 9, 2023





Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz is furious at what he is seeing not only out of Israel, but here in America: "Nobody could have imagined this: raping Jewish women, killing Jewish babies, and Harvard law students are supporting it!...These are our future leaders!" Dershowitz joins Glenn to explain what he believes the US and Israel must do next in order to make sure an attack like this never happens again: "This will never end unless there is regime change in Iran." Dershowitz also calls out former president Barack Obama for not speaking out in support of Israel and explains why he believes that "this is a direct attack on the United States."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ku69H-gJKak