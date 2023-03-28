'The crew of the Ka-52 attack helicopter of the army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the area of the special operation🔥
News posted today - Up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries destroyed in Donetsk direction
The nationalists also lost three infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and a D-30 howitzer, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
