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Bigfoot hunting, Extrasensory Perception, and Rocci’s Wuss Feet - Abnormal Realities
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30 views • March 09, 2022
Tuesday - 3/08/22
Tonight…
Bigfoot hunting, Extrasensory Perception, and Rocci’s Wuss Feet.
In the early 1950s, astronaut Gordon Cooper was assigned to a jet fighter group in Germany. While stationed there, he remembers very vividly the week an entire formation of circular objects passed over the Air Base on almost a daily routine.
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#OdysyRadio #UFO #Paranormal #UAP #SpiritBox #GhostVoices #AbnormalRealities #RonPhillips #RocciStucci #OpsLens #Bigfoot #Conspiracy #ConspiracyTheories #WhatTheHellIsThat
Tonight…
Bigfoot hunting, Extrasensory Perception, and Rocci’s Wuss Feet.
In the early 1950s, astronaut Gordon Cooper was assigned to a jet fighter group in Germany. While stationed there, he remembers very vividly the week an entire formation of circular objects passed over the Air Base on almost a daily routine.
Join us LIVE weeknights at 7p CT/8p ET on Rumble, YouTube, Facebook, OpsLens, Odysy Radio, Mojo 5-0 Radio, iHeartRadio, and Spreaker.com.
###
You can watch us live 8-9p ET:
Live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Replays at Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/AbnormalRealities
Follow Us:
https://abnormalrealities.com
https://twitter.com/abnormalshow
https://instagram.com/abnormalrealities
https://facebook.com/abnormalrealities
Support our Show:
https://www.abnormalrealities.com/shop
https://www.abnormalrealities.com/donate
https://www.romikadesigns.com/?ref=abnormalrealities
https://www.insanecustomtumblers.com/abnormal?ref=Abnormal
#OdysyRadio #UFO #Paranormal #UAP #SpiritBox #GhostVoices #AbnormalRealities #RonPhillips #RocciStucci #OpsLens #Bigfoot #Conspiracy #ConspiracyTheories #WhatTheHellIsThat
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