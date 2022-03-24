Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - If Child Protective Really Protected Children Then What ... ? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.04.16)

The show's title is: If Child Protective Really Protected Children What would they be doing?

Dr Daniels examines the possibility that parents are facilitating abuse when they submit their children to medical care.

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