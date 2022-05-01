【Ukraine Rescue】Leader of the Spanish Rescue Team Supports the NFSC’s Cause To Take Down the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/29/2022 The leader of the Spanish rescue team supports the NFSC’s cause of eliminating the CCP, saying that the world does not need communism but needs people of the NFSC. He praises the tents of the NFSC and loves the new Chinese people.