READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 82
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
Published 8 days ago

PSALM 821 <A Psalm of Asaph.> God stands in the congregation of the mighty; He judges among the gods.

2 How long will you judge unjustly, And show partiality to the wicked? Selah

3 Defend the poor and fatherless; Do justice to the afflicted and needy.

4 Deliver the poor and needy; Free them from the hand of the wicked.

5 They do not know, nor do they understand; They walk about in darkness; All the foundations of the earth are unstable.

6 I said, "You are gods, And all of you are children of the Most High.

7 But you shall die like men, And fall like one of the princes."

8 Arise, O God, judge the earth; For You shall inherit all nations.

(Ps. 82:1-8 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading

