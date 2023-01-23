READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 82

PSALM 821 <A Psalm of Asaph.> God stands in the congregation of the mighty; He judges among the gods.
2 How long will you judge unjustly, And show partiality to the wicked? Selah
3 Defend the poor and fatherless; Do justice to the afflicted and needy.
4 Deliver the poor and needy; Free them from the hand of the wicked.
5 They do not know, nor do they understand; They walk about in darkness; All the foundations of the earth are unstable.
6 I said, "You are gods, And all of you are children of the Most High.
7 But you shall die like men, And fall like one of the princes."
8 Arise, O God, judge the earth; For You shall inherit all nations.
(Ps. 82:1-8 NKJ)
