The Sane Asylum #195 - 03DEC23 - CoHost: Northern Nevada Paul Guest: The Big Floppa
Published 20 hours ago

Savvy creative young white Nationalists are making a difference! The Big Floppa is Real! @The_Real_Floppa on Gab is an inspiring, gifted autodidactic polymath! https://odysee.com/@BigFloppaLive:4 We will take a deep dive into Floppa’s compelling documentary: “White Privilege: The Future for the West?”

Keywords
big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolholocausthidden handilluminatiholohoaxsatanistswhite nationalistbioweaponsworld governmentinternational jewsynagogue of satanmodernapfizergiuseppedeath jabpublic indoctrinationnever forgive never forgetbig floppanorthern nevada paul

