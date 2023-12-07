The Sane Asylum #195 - 03DEC23 - CoHost: Northern Nevada Paul Guest: The Big Floppa

Savvy creative young white Nationalists are making a difference! The Big Floppa is Real! @The_Real_Floppa on Gab is an inspiring, gifted autodidactic polymath! https://odysee.com/@BigFloppaLive:4 We will take a deep dive into Floppa’s compelling documentary: “White Privilege: The Future for the West?”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.