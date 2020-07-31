Why We Need to Start Fact Checking Dr. Fauci and Has Dr. Sanjay Gupta Ever Treated a COVID Patient?

I am pretty sure that Dr. Fauci is so high on his Freemason Horse that he really does not look at social media or really care what the regular common folk public think about him as a person, let alone an ill advised scientist. During the COVID 19 psyop he has contradicted himself so many times that by now it is very obvious to the trained eye that the mainstream media is not going to question anything that he says. Today he made another absolutely annoying suggestion that the general public should NOW not only wear face masks to cover their mouth's and nostrils, but they also should be wearing Eye Goggles on top of face masks. This week we saw a group of doctors holding a press conference in Washington promoting the use of Hydroxy and how it was recommended by Fauci's own National Institute of Health in 2005 to help treat SARS-Cov virus and how it worked in early treatment. The video of the doctors supporting the prescription drug went viral before it was removed by the Big Three Censorship Boards of Social Media (FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YouTube). Dr. Fauci and Dr. Sanjay Gupta from CNN are nothing, but Gatekeepers for Big Pharma and need to be called out for their 'false information' sharing.