X22 REPORT Ep. 3068a - Conspiracy No More, Debt Ceiling Apocalypse Is Another Fear Tactic

X22 REPORT Ep. 3068a - Conspiracy No More, Debt Ceiling Apocalypse Is Another Fear TacticThe conspiracy is now proven to be true, Germany will limit electricity usage without the permission of the customer, in the end the [WEF] wants control. The debt ceiling is another scare tactic. The problem is the [CB] and the people are seeing through their propaganda.



