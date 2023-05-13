Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3068a - Conspiracy No More, Debt Ceiling Apocalypse Is Another Fear Tactic
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Ep. 3068a - Conspiracy No More, Debt Ceiling Apocalypse Is Another Fear TacticThe conspiracy is now proven to be true, Germany will limit electricity usage without the permission of the customer, in the end the [WEF] wants control. The debt ceiling is another scare tactic. The problem is the [CB] and the people are seeing through their propaganda.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

