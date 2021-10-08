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New Benelli Moto dealership in town - Medellin, Colombia. Talk about style !
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21 views • October 08, 2021
Wow what style. Cannabis JImmy needs one Now ! The thunbnail pic was taken at China Peak in California. Near Yosimite. . I learned how to snow ski at 10 yrs old and spent lots of time skiing Lake Tahoe and Mammoth as well.. I am going to combo Medellin with Lake Tahoe in terms of where I spend my time. And of course, some time will be spent in my old stomping grounds - Newport Beach. All my friends live there. I worked for 35 years as a commercial real estate broker there. I went to high school and college there. So I have to go back and visit on a regular basis.
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