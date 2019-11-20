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Vlog Day #10 Making Comicbooks | Tikvah inc.
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Vlog Day #10 Making Comicbooks
Today I talk about where we are in the process of making a comic, Marketing, rough thumbnails, and moving forward no matter what!
Join our mailing list at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--84149/coming_soon/x/22621829 for crowdfunding updates as this project can't happen without you.
Drop a 👍👍👍 and a big thanks for your amazing support and awesome comments.
Tag a friend in the comments to who needs to see this
Tikvah Inc.
https://elijahloving.com
https://tikvahacademy.com
--
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https://www.subscribestar.com/elijah_tikvah
Like and Subscribe for more awesome Tikvah: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn-T1tvCS6b5RfFhMqrAANw?sub_confirmation=1
Instawhat: https://www.instagram.com/elijah_tikvah/
My on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elijah.s.loving
Today I talk about where we are in the process of making a comic, Marketing, rough thumbnails, and moving forward no matter what!
Join our mailing list at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--84149/coming_soon/x/22621829 for crowdfunding updates as this project can't happen without you.
Drop a 👍👍👍 and a big thanks for your amazing support and awesome comments.
Tag a friend in the comments to who needs to see this
Tikvah Inc.
https://elijahloving.com
https://tikvahacademy.com
--
Exclusive Content and How To Demos
https://www.subscribestar.com/elijah_tikvah
Like and Subscribe for more awesome Tikvah: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn-T1tvCS6b5RfFhMqrAANw?sub_confirmation=1
Instawhat: https://www.instagram.com/elijah_tikvah/
My on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elijah.s.loving
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