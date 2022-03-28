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Circus bear rescued from Ukraine finds home in Romania
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21 views • March 28, 2022
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Masha the circus bear was held captive for 19 years in a cage in Ukraine, and is now rescued and relocated to Libearty sanctuary in Zarnesti, Romania. The creature, who had never seen the forest and was in critical condition, is now recovering in her new home, the world’s biggest brown-bear sanctuary, set in the heart of the Carpathian mountains.
Mirrored https://rumble.com/vypuv6-circus-bear-rescued-from-ukraine-finds-home-in-romania.html
Masha the circus bear was held captive for 19 years in a cage in Ukraine, and is now rescued and relocated to Libearty sanctuary in Zarnesti, Romania. The creature, who had never seen the forest and was in critical condition, is now recovering in her new home, the world’s biggest brown-bear sanctuary, set in the heart of the Carpathian mountains.
Mirrored https://rumble.com/vypuv6-circus-bear-rescued-from-ukraine-finds-home-in-romania.html
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