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(EXPLICIT) Chicago leaders tells BLM to exit their neighborhood!! 08/12/2020
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83 views • August 14, 2020
Organizers of a rally at the 7th District in Englewood were met with some resistance Tuesday night from the community.
Black Lives Matter Chicago called for a rally at the Englewood Police Station in 63rd Street, but some Englewood residents pushed back on what they saw as an intrusion.
Black Lives Matter Chicago called for a rally at the Englewood Police Station in 63rd Street, but some Englewood residents pushed back on what they saw as an intrusion.
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