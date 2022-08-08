Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Zelensky has the 'WRONG ADDRESS' - Says it’s up to the 'People Themselves to Decide' - 080822

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BARKING UP THE WRONG TREE: Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Zelensky has the "WRONG ADDRESS" and it’s up to people themselves to decide, after Ukrainian leader ASSERTS that if referendums (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/2816) to join Russia take place in Russian-held territories, there could be NO talks with Ukraine or its allies.