Pets in Love
Mar 8, 2024
Where is My Head! Poor Puppy Tearfully Staggers, Asking For Help
"Help, I beg you. Don't leave me." The puppy's screams seemed to be a desperate call. The world remained silent to her pleas. After a fierce struggle for survival, Aurora, barely 1.5 months old, was thrown out like unnecessary trash, with a severe cranial injury marking the beginning of her tragic journey.
Aurora was bitten by dogs and left in pain. The heartless behaviour of those who observed her suffering was incomprehensible. Just because of her groans witnesses confined her to a box, treating her like trash. Despite this, the brave pup survived, awaiting help.
Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuFPkL9lSaHJka2Dik4afg/join
Hello dear friend,
Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.
Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn
Our Channel's Goals and Mission:
- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.
- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.
- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers
Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!
If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!
Thanks alot!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKVuEmFIfJc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.