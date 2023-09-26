Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UNGA Approves Declaration to Form Global Pandemic Authority with Forced Vaccination/Lockdown Powers
channel image
American Patriots God Country
222 Subscribers
88 views
Published Yesterday

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Related Links ⬇️

1. UN General Assembly Head Approves Declaration to Form a Global #Pandemic Authority with Lockdown Enforcement Powershttps://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-22-un-approves-global-pandemic-authority-lockdown.html

2. It is Happening

https://www.timesleader.net/it-is-happening/article_d2f1161c-025d-525f-b31f-989f30ec4612.html 

3. End Times: How Close Are We?

https://tubitv.com/movies/501526/end-times-how-close-are-we 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
current eventspoliticsbiblebible prophecypandemicantichristamerican patriots for god and countryforced vaccinationungalockdownlockdownscovid-19lockdown powersrevalationunited nations general assemblyglobal pandemic authority

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket